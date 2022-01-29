Suburban Seattle bar advertised ‘catch the virus’ show

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — In the past week, a pirate-themed bar in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood has lost staff, bands and other customers — over a show with advertised discounted prices for people sick with COVID-19. The Daily Herald reports the Vessel Taphouse posted on Facebook Jan. 21 that people should come see the show, maybe catch the virus or just stay home and whine. The post also said people could enter the bar for a discounted rate with proof of omicron positive test. Owner Steve Hartley says four employees quit and three bands refused to play another show that weekend. Hartley says the post was “an ill-advised attempt at humor,” and the responsible employee was fired.