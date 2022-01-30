Federal agencies investigate small plane crash that kills 2

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane near the end of the runway at the Salem airport that killed two people. Police say representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were at the airport on Sunday investigating the crash that killed 66-year-old Daniel McKenna and 61-year-old Cynthia McKenna of Boring, Oregon on Saturday. According to police, witnesses said the plane had been trying to land when it crashed.