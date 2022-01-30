Man found dead Sunday in latest shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man died after being shot in Portland on Sunday amid a surge in gun violence. The man’s body was found after police responded to a report of shots heard in the Hazelwood neighborhood. In the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday afternoons, there were seven reported shootings in Portland, with at least one person killed. Police say 26-year-old Jaquan Jenkins died after being wounded in a shooting early Friday. Several others were injured, including a business owner who confronted an alleged burglar and a man who was shot in the leg in a grocery store parking lot.