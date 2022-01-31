Idaho National Guard to aid COVID-hit prisons, clinics

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Guard is being deployed to help doctors’ offices and the state prison system amid overwhelming staffing shortages caused by coronavirus. Idaho Gov. Brad Little made the announcement Monday, saying 75 Idaho National Guardsmen will assist Primary Health Group and the Idaho Department of Correction. Another 503 staffers will be sent to Idaho hospitals under a state contract. It’s the fourth time the guard has been deployed by Little since the start of the pandemic. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency at least 48 states and 3 territories have used National Guard members to fill critical gaps.