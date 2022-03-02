Man pleads not guilty in death of officer killed by deputy

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man who was being chased when a sheriff’s deputy mistakenly shot and killed off-duty police officer Donald Sahota has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including murder. The Columbian reports 20-year-old Julio Segura of Yakima was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court Tuesday on charges including three counts of first-degree murder, even though an autopsy showed that bullets fired by Deputy Jonathan Feller killed the officer, not stab wounds inflicted by Segura. Prosecutors argue Segura caused Sahota’s death as a result of Segura committing or attempting to commit other crimes, including burglary, attempted kidnapping and assault.