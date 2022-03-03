Crystal Mountain hikes ski pass prices, announces expansion

SEATTLE (AP) — Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington state says an unlimited ski and snowboard season pass for next season will cost hundreds more than this season. The Seattle Times reports the pass will generally cost $1,699, a steep increase from this season in which full-price passes cost $999. The news Thursday coincided with the announcement of a major capital investment in the at-times overcrowded ski area by Denver-based owner Alterra Mountain Company. Crystal says a five-year capital plan is in place to invest $100 million in the resort, including 700 new parking spaces, a 100-room hotel, unspecified new trail and lift upgrades, new off-site employee housing and two new base lodges.