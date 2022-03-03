Man suspected in shooting deaths of 4 arrested in Texas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a shooting that killed four people in Portland last year has been arrested in Texas. The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday that detectives worked with U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement to arrest 27-year-old Jeremy Lenoire in Frisco, Texas. Lenoire was named as a suspect in the shooting at a southeast Portland home on June 6, 2021. Officers found Mitchell Nacoste, Kendall Gragg, Donovan Lenford and Eyion Willis dead. Lenoire was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and two counts of burglary. He’s awaiting extradition at the Denton County Jail in Texas. It wasn’t immediately known if Leniore has a lawyer to comment on the case.