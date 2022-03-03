Oregon women beat UCLA 63-60 in Pac-12 quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Endyia Rogers finished with 16 points and six assists, Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince added double-doubles, and Oregon rallied for a 63-60 victory over upset-minded UCLA Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Rogers made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor for the second-seeded Ducks (20-10), but two of them were 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws. Sabally totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Prince scored 12 with 12 boards. Jaelynn Penn and Ilmar’l Thomas scored 18 apiece for the Bruins (14-12)