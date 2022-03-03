WA insurance commissioner accused of mistreating staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is facing allegations that he verbally mistreats staff and has grown increasingly volatile in recent months, leading to high turnover in the office. The Northwest News Network is reporting that a top staffer filed a formal complaint in February accusing Kreidler of bullying him and antagonizing staff and stating that he is “not fit to lead.” Kreidler says he has no plans to resign, but has apologized to staff. Kreidler has served as the the state’s elected insurance commissioner for more than two decades, and was re-elected to his sixth term in 2020. According to the agency, 22.5 percent of staff resigned or retired between January 2021 and February 2022.