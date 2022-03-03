Young man fatally shot in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Wednesday evening on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle. The shooting victim, in his late teens or early 20s, suffered a wound to the abdomen. Seattle police Detective Valerie Carson says the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but later died. Police received reports of the shooting around 7:15 p.m., and arriving officers gave the young man aid before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area to see whether it captured the shooting as they search for a suspect.