Driver who hit, killed cyclist, woman in house, sentenced

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Marysville driver who pleaded guilty to killing two people, including a young cyclist and a sleeping 97-year-old woman, was sentenced to about 22 years in prison. Darwin Caldwell was driving in Marysville on Aug. 29, 2020. A police officer saw him doing donuts in an intersection at around 2 a.m. Caldwell sped off and crashed into the bedroom of a duplex. His car hit the bed of 97-year-old Helen Reeder, killing her. He hit Sudin Self-Johnson, who was riding a bike outside. Self-Johnson died days later at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. Caldwell pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to two counts of vehicular homicide.