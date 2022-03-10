Grand jury: Fatal Portland cop shooting of man lawful

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has found that a Portland police officer acted lawfully in shooting and killing a man suspected in an armed carjacking on Interstate 5. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County prosecutors announced Thursday the grand jury’s finding in the Dec. 6 police shooting of Brandon Keck. A bystander video appears to show officer John Hughes fired shots into the driver’s side window of an SUV moving at a crawl, killing Keck. Police said the shooting ended a series of crimes that started with a home invasion and included “multiple carjackings” and hit-and-runs in Portland earlier that day.