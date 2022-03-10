Jury returns guilty verdict in White Swan mass killings

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found James Dean Cloud guilty of several counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking in a 2019 mass homicide that shook the Yakama Reservation. John Cagle, Michelle Starnes, Catherine Eneas, Thomas Hernandez and Dennis Overaker were shot to death June 8, 2019, just west of White Swan. James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were charged with murder and other crimes. Donovan Cloud, who was supposed to be tried after James Cloud, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to carjacking and brandishing a firearm. The Clouds will be sentenced July 26 in Yakima. James Cloud faces a life sentence. Donovan Cloud faces up to 27 years.