Charge filed against fired cop involved in wrongful arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice says a fired West Linn police sergeant has been criminally charged for his involvement in the 2017 wrongful arrest of a Black man. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that the state Justice Department charged Anthony Reeves with first-degree official misconduct over the arrest of Michael Fesser. The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office found Reeves colluded with former Chief Terry Timeus to arrest Fesser as a favor to Eric Benson, Fesser’s then-boss. Fesser had previously complained about a hostile workplace, citing multiple incidents of racism directed at him. Reeves’ lawyer David Lesh didn’t respond to messages seeking comment from The Oregonian/OregonLive.