County to pay $750K to settle suit over man’s jail suicide

SEATTLE (AP) — King County will pay $750,000 to the family of a man who killed himself in a Seattle jail after they filed a lawsuit saying jail officials knew or should have known the man was in crisis but failed to protect him. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit said Michael Clinard was diagnosed with mental health disorders after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2013. In 2017, the lawsuit says he assaulted his wife. While in jail, he was never seen by a mental health expert, even though jail doctors were told about his medications. Jail spokesperson Noah Haglund said anyone booked into King County jails undergoes an extensive health screening to check for risk factors.