College coach accused of sexual misconduct with teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A community college coach and Gresham elementary school worker has been arrested on accusations that he solicited explicit material from a teenager he met at a basketball camp in southern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Nathan Bowie was charged Friday with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Bowie has been put on administrative leave from Hall Elementary School and Mt. Hood Community College. He is being held at the Douglas County Jail on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if Bowie has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.