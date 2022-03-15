Portland animal rescue founder faces federal fraud charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One of the founders of a Portland-based pet rescue and adoption organization is facing federal fraud conspiracy charges, months after Multnomah County animal authorities seized more than 100 animals from the organization. KOIN-TV reports federal court documents say Tori Head is accused of charging Woofin Palooza customers “fake appointment fees,” failing to reimburse payment for spay and neuter services, mislabeling animal drugs, and improperly charging customers to treat sick animals. Documents allege the 26-year-old and others began intentionally defrauding customers as early as November 2019. It wasn’t immediately known if Head has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.