Lawsuit: Police failed to de-escalate before shooting man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges two Springfield, Oregon, police officers failed to use non-lethal force or de-escalate an encounter with Chase Brooks before one of them fatally shot him. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Brooks’ estate and family, also claims the 911 operator gave police inaccurate information that caused them to “behave in an aggressive and lethal manner.” Springfield police officer Eric Pardee shot and killed Brooks on March 14, 2020, in a store parking lot on after he allegedly damaged a vehicle with a weapon. The District Attorney’s office found Pardee’s use of deadly force lawful. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen says the city is aware of the lawsuit and is reviewing the legal complaint.