Man who hit cop with bat during Seattle protest sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a 20-year-old man who hit a Seattle police officer on the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a 2020 demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Seattle Times reports the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Jacob Greenberg of Kirkland was sentenced last week for reckless burning, attempted arson and assault with a deadly weapon. Charging documents say Greenberg hit Officer Jose Jimenez, who was wearing a helmet, after the officer was pushed off his bike and wrestling another protester for it.