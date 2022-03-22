2 drivers charged in speed racing death of woman in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested two men in connection with a car crash amid speed racing that killed a woman in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said Monday they arrested Vladimir Viktorovich Pavlov on charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide. Earlier this month, police say officers arrested McKinley James Faria on charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on their behalf. Joann Dee Mardis was injured in the July 19, 2020 crash as she was on her way to work in her F-150 truck. Police said Mardis was not involved in street racing. She died later that month.