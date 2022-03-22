Oregonians who fish recreationally cannot take home starfish

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon residents who fish recreationally are now prohibited from taking home sea stars, otherwise known as starfish. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission administrative rule went into effect Friday. Sea stars have struggled for survival along the Pacific Coast since a die-off in 2013 because of “sea star wasting syndrome.” The disease causes sea stars to develop lesions, then their limbs break off, and their bodies disintegrate. Commercial sea star harvesting in Oregon was banned in 2014. Recreationists were previously allowed to harvest up to 10 marine invertebrates, including shellfish and sea stars. The commission also voted to increase the number of invasive European green crabs that people can catch.