Inquest jury: Seattle police acted within law in shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A coroner’s inquest jury has unanimously ruled that the four Seattle police officers who shot and killed 19-year-old Damarius Butts in 2017 complied with the law and department policy. The Seattle Times reports the jury was unable to say, however, whether Butts or police officers fired first. The ruling follows two weeks of testimony during the first inquest under King County’s revamped process to examine deaths caused by law enforcement officers. The inquest jury found the officers were justified, acted in good faith and showed no malice when they fired their weapons.