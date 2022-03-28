Several hurt in shooting at Portland street racing event

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say four people were hurt in a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Police Bureau says police responded to reports of a shooting on North Marine Drive just after midnight Monday. Police say officers collected almost 100 bullet casings and that hospitals reported that an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy had arrived at emergency rooms and were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life threatening. Police say an 11-year-old boy was also treated for either a gunshot wound or shrapnel. Police arrested a 21-year-old man who also showed up hurt at a hospital and was later identified as a suspect in the shooting.