Police: Officers shoot, kill man in Scappoose, Oregon

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by two police officers in Scappoose, Oregon. Columbia County officials confirmed the officer-involved shooting Thursday on social media. In a tweet, officials said that “no officers were injured and the incident is currently under investigation.” Detective Shannon Wilde with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which has taken over the investigation, told reporters police responded to a “disturbance” at Grumpy’s Towing just before 10 a.m. During the incident, Wilde said both a sheriff’s deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper fired their weapons, killing the man.