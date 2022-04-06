Officers who fatally shot man at towing company identified

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — The Columbia County sheriff and an Oregon State Police trooper were identified as the people who shot and killed an armed man Thursday at a tow yard northwest of Portland in Scappoose. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Stockton “initiated” the shooting by firing at Sheriff Brian Pixley and state police Sgt. Chad Drew, who both returned fire, according to the Washington County Major Crimes Team, which is investigating the incident. Pixley and Drew weren’t hurt during the incident at Grumpy’s Towing. Stockton was carrying two firearms when he was shot, Washington County sheriff’s Detective Shannon Wilde said. Wilde also confirmed Stockton was suspected of fatally shooting Timothy Fowlkes at a storage facility in Gresham on March 27.