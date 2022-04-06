WA employers soon will have to list salaries in job postings

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Job postings in Washington starting in January will have to show some dollar signs. The Seattle Times reports Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law legislation requiring employers in the state to include salary and benefits information in job postings, rather than waiting until an offer is made. Senate Bill 5761 applies to employers with 15 or more workers. Supporters say it will level the playing field for candidates, particularly women, people of color and others who may not have had experience negotiating for a higher salary and are unaware of how much a company could offer.