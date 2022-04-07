3 finalists named for new sheriff in King County

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced three candidates to be the county’s next top law enforcement officer, including the county’s interim sheriff. The Seattle Times reports the finalists are King County interim Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall; Charles Kimble, chief of police in Killeen, Texas; and Reginald Moorman, a major in the Atlanta Police Department. Constantine’s office said the county’s nationwide search, launched last fall, yielded 12 applicants. Of those 12, seven completed a round of interviews. Constantine said in a prepared statement that the finalists were well qualified and that he was eager to hear from the public and Sheriff’s Office employees before appointing the next sheriff.