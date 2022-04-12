Officials: Limit consumption of sturgeon from lower Columbia

SEATTLE (AP) — State health officials in Washington and Oregon are recommending the public limit their consumption of sturgeon caught from the lower Columbia River. The Seattle Times reports a health advisory comes from the Washington Department of Health as fish tissue data shows contaminant levels of polychlorinated biphenyls — or PCBs — at levels above Washington state’s screening values. In Washington, the advisory applies to any fish caught in the Columbia River between the Bonneville Dam and the mouth of the Columbia. Officials recommend that most adults should not eat more than eight meals of sturgeon a month, and no more than seven for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children.