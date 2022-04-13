EPA, DEQ respond to gas station fire, oil spill in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A hazardous materials assessment is underway and cleanup is expected to last days after a gas station fire in southern Oregon destroyed businesses. The Mail Tribune reports Medford Emergency Management estimates at least four buildings were destroyed in the Medford blaze that started at the Carson Pacific Pride Commercial Fueling station and spread north. On Wednesday, the fire was under control and crews were working on hot spots. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency responded and said an absorbent boom was placed at the location to reduce the amount of petroleum product released into a nearby stream. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.