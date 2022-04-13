Eugene Starbucks first in Oregon to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Baristas and other employees at an Oregon Starbucks have voted to unionize, the first in the state and the latest in a nationwide push to organize the coffee shop chain. KLCC radio reports the South Eugene Starbucks unanimously approved the formation of a union Wednesday. This is the fourth U.S. Starbucks location in the past three days to win their union vote unanimously, including one in Pittsburgh that also voted to unionize Wednesday. They are the latest stores at which employees have voted in favor of unionizing with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.