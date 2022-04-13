Police shoot man after responding to armed person in crisis

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police in a Seattle suburb shot a man after responding to a call of a possibly suicidal person with a firearm near a park-and-ride lot. The Seattle Times reports Renton police say at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, Renton police responded to reports of a man with a firearm and officers fired at the man. Police say medics treated him and took him to a hospital. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the man was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Police say the officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave. Police did not say exactly what led up to the shooting.