FBI records released in case of man who stole Sea-Tac plane

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Newly released FBI documents show the Sumner man who stole an airplane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2018 seemed unsettled to his loved ones before the theft, which ended when he crashed the plane on Pierce County’s Ketron Island. The News Tribune reports Alaska Airlines ground worker Richard Russell entered the empty turboprop passenger aircraft Aug. 10 as it sat on an airport tarmac and flew it for about 70 minutes. The Air National Guard scrambled two fighter jets to intercept the plane, but Russell crashed it and his death was ruled a suicide. Records show people who knew Russell said they had no information indicating they knew of Russell’s plans to steal an airplane.