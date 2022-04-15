12,000 gallons of petroleum products spilled in Medford fire

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Environmental cleanup is underway following a Tuesday fire at a gas station in Medford. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says over 12,000 gallons of various petroleum products, mostly lube oil, were released into nearby Bear Creek and surrounding areas during the incident. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and NEXGEN Logistics, LLC are working on the cleanup, which also involves smaller amounts of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene. Officials say Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists have captured and cleaned several oiled waterfowl that remain under observation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.