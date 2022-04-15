Man accused of killing police officer charged with murder

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Snohomish County Prosecutors’ Office has officially filed charges against a man accused of fatally shooting Everett police Officer Dan Rocha last month. The Daily Herald reports 50-year-old Richard Rotter has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 19. It wasn’t immediately known if Rotter has a lawyer to comment on the case. Charging documents say Rotter, who has a lengthy criminal history, had told at least two people recently that he never wanted to go back to prison.