23-year-old man fatally shot in Seattle’s Chinatown district

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The Seattle Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a witness reported that there was an altercation between “several people” before the shooting.