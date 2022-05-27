Perkins wins Oregon’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jo Rae Perkins has won Oregon’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.

Perkins, a frequent candidate for public office, has been criticized for her belief in QAnon, a wide-ranging and baseless conspiracy theory that depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.

Perkins was the unsuccessful GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Oregon in 2020. She also ran for the Senate in 2014 and for the U.S. House in 2016 and 2018.

Perkins will face four-term Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden in November’s general election. He will be the heavy favorite in the liberal state.