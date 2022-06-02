Officers from 3 agencies open fire at suspect, kill him

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials from three agencies shot and killed a man suspected of murder Wednesday in Kent, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force were trying to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 5:45 p.m., police. Officials did not identify the suspect, the Seattle Times reported.

A Seattle police detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy U.S. Marshal fired their weapons fatally striking the suspect, according to Seattle police.

The task force is led by the U.S. Marshals Service and comprised of 27 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The task force members knocked and identified themselves as law enforcement officials, police said. The suspect opened the door and “charged” at officers while holding a knife, according to Seattle police.

Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department medics gave medical aid, but the man died at the scene, Seattle police said.

The Seattle detective will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. It was not immediately known if the others will be placed on administrative leave.

Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General were at the scene. SPD’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the incident.