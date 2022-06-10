Western Washington rain set records with more to come

SEATTLE (AP) — The rain that fell on the Seattle area Thursday was so much that records for the date were set across all six climate-reporting sites in the region, the National Weather Service of Seattle said.

The Seattle Times reports 1.1 inches (2.8 centimeters) of rain was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, breaking the previous June 9 record of .72 inches (1.8 centimeters) set in 1993.

Thursday’s deluge brings Seattle’s rainfall total for the month so far to 2.13 inches (5.41 centimeters) at the airport. The normal monthly total is 1.45 inches (3.68 centimeters), according to the weather service.

Thursday was also the sixth wettest June day recorded at the airport. At the region’s other five climate-reporting sites, Thursday’s rain was enough to rank in the top 11 wettest June days.

In Hoquiam, 1.61 inches (4 centimeters) of rain were recorded Thursday. At the Olympia airport, it was 1.16 (2.9) and at the Bellingham airport, 1.05 inches (2.6 centimeters). At the Quillayute airport, 1.48 inches (3.7 centimeters) were recorded, and at the Weather Forecasting Office near the University of Washington, it was 1.03 (2.6).

More rain is expected over the weekend and into next week, but it’s not expected to be nearly as heavy. The weather service said we can expect more showers than rain.