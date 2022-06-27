Teen dies, 2 others critical in swimming incident

SEATTLE (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has died and two other young people are in critical condition after they went underwater east of Everett in Lake Stevens.

The 13-year-old, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were dropped off at the crowded Davies Beach on Lake Stevens Sunday to swim and play, The Seattle Times reported.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue spokesperson Peter Mongillo says the 15-year-old and 12-year-old were in Seattle hospitals in critical condition Monday. He said all three went underwater but what happened is not clear. Someone called 911 for a water rescue at 5:43 p.m.

Bystanders pulled two of youths from the water and rescue divers went into the water for the 13-year-old.

The popular beach area is part of a recreational area of the former Wyatt County Park that was recently transferred from county parks to Lake Stevens Parks and Recreation.

The unguarded beach has signs warning people they will be swimming at their own risk. Boxes of free life jackets are provided for people to use, Mongillo said. The youths were not wearing life jackets, he said.

Lake Stevens police are investigating the circumstances of the drowning.

Mongillo said drownings can happen swiftly and silently.

If you are the one looking after swimmers “be there, be present, don’t be distracted,” he said.