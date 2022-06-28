People near central Washington wildfire told to leave homes

SOAP LAKE, Wash. (AP) — People in about three dozen homes near a wildfire in central Washington have been told by law enforcement to leave their homes immediately.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday that people living on certain streets east of Soap Lake should leave their homes without delay because of a wildfire.

The Sheriff’s Office said 37 homes are threatened, KXLY reported.

State transportation officials said State Route 28 was closed just east of the junction with State Route 17 near Soap Lake, because of fire on both sides of the road. Officials said there was no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.

Two separate power outages were also reported because of the fire, impacting about 100 customers in Soap Lake and 300 customers in Winchester, according to the Grant County Public Utility District.

It wasn’t immediately known when the fire started or its cause.