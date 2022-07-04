Salem-based immigrant civil rights group Causa to dissolve

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After 27 years, the Salem-based immigrant civil rights group Causa will be dissolving.

Causa’s board of directors made the decision to start dissolving the organization last week, according to an email from Causa’s board.

“The decision to dissolve Causa was not an easy one, but we firmly believe it is the right one,” the board said.

Causa recently co-led the launch of the Oregon Worker Relief Fund to provide about $60 million to immigrants in Oregon during the pandemic, the Statesman Journal reported. It also helped pass legislation that provided driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

The board cited two years of fundraising difficulties, unprecedented turnover in staff and leadership, and the inability to finalize a contract with the employee union as reasons for the decision.

Causa was spending its financial reserves to cover expenses, and attempts to finalize a contract with union leadership failed, the email said.

The organization will dissolve by July 31. The board is working on a “generous severance” before reserves are gone and will re-grant remaining funds to partner organizations that will continue Causa’s work.

“While Causa is closing its doors, we are confident our mission to give Latinx immigrants a powerful voice in Oregon will continue through the work of our incredible community partners,” officials said.