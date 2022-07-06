Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek said Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Kotek said on Twitter she was resting and taking it easy for a few days and that she’s "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted!"

Kotek posted photos to Twitter over the holiday weekend showing her campaigning, hiking in Silver Falls State Park and enjoying Portland Pickles baseball.

Oregon lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions in the spring. As of June 30 data, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the majority of Oregon counties have moved into the high risk level for COVID-19. More than a dozen Washington counties have also reached the high-risk level.

At that level, experts urge people to wear high-quality masks while indoors in public spaces, get tested if experiencing symptoms and make sure vaccinations and boosters are up to date.

Anyone at risk for severe illness should consider taking additional precautions besides wearing a mask, such as staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing hands often, according to the CDC.