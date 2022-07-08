Backers of Oregon gun-safety measure hope for fall ballot
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require people to secure permits to buy firearms say concern about recent mass shootings have buoyed their effort and they have enough signatures to place it on the November ballot.
The Rev. Mark Knutson, a chief petitioner of the initiative, delivered signatures Friday afternoon to the Oregon secretary of state’s office in Salem, accompanied by students and other volunteers. Election officials, who work under Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, will verify that the signatures are from registered voters.
Proponents of the measure say they’ve seen surging interest in the possible November ballot question following recent mass shootings, and they hope the move to put the gun issue before voters catches fire in other states.
“Let’s go across the nation, and go from grief and despair and mourning,” Knutson said. “We just need to take action. If people are afraid, if neighbors are being shot, if our children are in fear — if we don’t take action, what are we doing?”
The initiative supporters needed to deliver at least 112,080 registered voters’ signatures by the Friday deadline to get on the ballot, Knutson said. Proponents say they delivered 161,545 signatures.
It would ban large capacity magazines over 10 rounds — except for current owners, law enforcement and the military — and require a permit to purchase any gun. The state police would create a firearms database.
To qualify for a permit, an applicant must complete an approved firearm safety course, pay a fee, provide personal information, submit to fingerprinting and photographing and pass a criminal background check. The person must apply for the permit from the local police chief, county sheriff or their designees.
Oregon appears to be the only state in America with a gun safety initiative underway for the 2022 election, according to Sean Holihan, state legislative director for Giffords, an organization dedicated to saving lives from gun violence.
The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action has denounced the initiative, saying on its website that “these anti-gun citizens are coming after YOU, the law-abiding firearm owners of Oregon, and YOUR guns. They don’t care about the Constitution, your right to keep and bear arms, or your God-given right of self-defense.”
Voters in two predominantly Democratic neighboring states have already passed gun safety ballot measures.
In 2018, Washington state voters approved restrictions on the purchase and ownership of firearms, including raising the minimum purchasing age to 21, adding background checks and increasing waiting periods. In 2016, voters there overwhelmingly approved a measure authorizing courts to issue extreme risk protection orders to remove an individual’s access to firearms.
California voters in 2016 passed a measure prohibiting the possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines and requiring certain individuals to pass a background check to buy ammunition.
The same year, voters in Maine narrowly defeated a proposal to require background checks before a gun sale.
Comments
16 Comments
Quite the group of clueless liberals pushing unconstitutional gun laws that will be struck down. They refuse to understand 99% of gun owners are legal but want to punish them with their anti gun bills. Look forward to the court squashing them.
Im looking forward to when oregonians can just get along and be proud of what they have instead of constantly trying to tear it apart
If the backers of this initiative were to do a little research i.e. Duncan v. Bonta and a couple of other cases they would come to realize that even if passed it will be unconstitutional.
This is clearly unconstitutional and be struck down in court.
Not only no, but #%*! NO.
your poser mags will be illegal soon, dent be scared
Learn the constitution, you wanna give up your rights, do it. But not ours.
Doubtful. BTW, they are the standard mags that came with my firearms. Some hold 13, 15, 17, 25, or 30 depending on the firearm. All are stock.
“Shall not be infringed”.
SCOTUS seems to be pretty clear thinking on the subject but the left will waste millions in court to infringe on our rights.
Scotus wants to infringe on liberal women but not conservative men, their thinking is honestly pretty muddled, no wonder they have to lie in their confirmation hearings
At least they aren’t taking are guns away yet
Unconstitutional (obviously). These people shouldn’t even be considered American.
I 100% American, combat vet. This will pass and I support it
Absolutely ridiculous nonsense! Take one look at Ukraine and see a perfect example of why people need to be armed. Your government CANT and WONT protect you. It’s up to and always has been up to you. Good luck out there folks!
Perhaps no one noticed that the Parkland shooter chose 10 round magazines because they were easier to conceal than the larger ones.
Maybe you morons should be more worried about mental health, not taking us legal owners rights away.