Salem police fatally shoot teen during arrest attempt

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police in Salem, Oregon, fatally shot a juvenile Wednesday night after attempting to arrest him for his involvement in prior shootings.

Police have not released the juvenile’s name but said he was a teenager. The Statesman Journal reports officers were trying to arrest him for his role in a March shooting at the Salem Center Mall and another shooting in June.

One officer was also shot and was taken to Salem Health. The officer is expected to recover.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. Salem police said they were attempting to apprehend the teen on a warrant with the help of a tactical team. Police say they approached the teen at a parked car, and he pulled out a gun. Gunshots were exchanged, police said.

The teen was hit and died at the scene.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The officers were Brian Frazzini, who has 19 years of service, Erick Hernandez, who has 14 years of service, Ryan Morris, who has 20 years of service and Adam Waite, who has 14 years of service.