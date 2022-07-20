2 injured when experimental plane crashes in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Two people were injured Tuesday night when a small plane made an emergency landing on a Snohomish County road.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the two people in the plane were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A dog was also in the plane at the time of the crash, KING5 reported. No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration was expected to respond to the scene and investigate the crash Wednesday morning.

The “experimental aircraft” had “complete engine failure” around 10:20 p.m. and crashed on 228th Street Southeast south of 45th Avenue near the Canyon Park neighborhood in Bothell, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said the roadway will remain closed “into the morning hours.”

The plane was headed to Paine Field in Everett when it experienced engine failure and struck high tension power lines on the way down, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue tweeted.