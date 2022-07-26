Skip to Content
Moses Lake woman drowns while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY, Wash. (AP) — A Moses Lake woman drowned Sunday trying to rescue a dog in a canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medics responded at about 12:45 p.m. to a report of a woman who fell into a canal off Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest, about three miles east of Royal City, the Longview Daily News reported.

Witnesses told deputies the 46-year-old woman, later identified as Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog when she fell into the canal.

She went under and did not resurface, becoming trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool.

Her body was recovered once the water released its grip.

Delgado’s body was transported to the coroner’s office for an autopsy and her family was notified.

