Man swims ashore after small plane crashes off Alki Point

SEATTLE (AP) — A 66-year-old man piloting a small plane was taken to a hospital for evaluation Tuesday after crashing 50 feet (15 meters) off Alki Point in West Seattle, authorities said.

The man did not report any injuries before he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, said David Cuerpo, with the Seattle Fire Department, the Seattle Times reported.

The Coast Guard received a report of the incident at around 4:30 p.m., said Travis Magee, petty officer first-class.

The Coast Guard was ready to launch an air crew and response boat, but the man was able to swim to shore and the Seattle Fire Department found him in stable condition, Magee said. The man had been alone aboard the Cessna 150.

No information was released about where the flight originated. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

