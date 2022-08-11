Skip to Content
Pilot dies in single-engine plane crash in Jefferson County

BLYN, Wash. (AP) — A pilot died after their plane crashed near Blyn in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

A witness reported seeing a low-flying aircraft with a possible engine spluttering and hearing a crash around 3:10 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

There was significant fog in the area at the time. The sheriff’s office searched the area by car and drone for the wreckage and also reached out to the US Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue for help, KING5 reported.

Search and Rescue was able to locate the plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22. The pilot was found dead at the scene. It’s believed the pilot was the only passenger.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

