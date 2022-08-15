3 dead in crash on Highway 101 along Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three people died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast, Oregon State Police troopers said.

The crash south of Lincoln City at Gleneden Beach happened Monday morning on Highway 101, police said.

Oregon State Police confirmed to KPTV that three people died. No further information about the crash was immediately released.

All lanes of Highway 101 were closed Monday afternoon at milepost 122, near Lincoln City.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays. Transportation officials said crews are detouring traffic to Gleneden Beach Loop.

Commercial vehicles need to use an alternate route.