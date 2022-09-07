Bear that attacked woman in southern Oregon killed

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A bear that attacked a woman in southern Oregon Monday night has been killed, police said.

Police in Medford, Oregon, said officers responded to a bear sighting on Tuesday night in a yard in an area near the Monday attack.

Officers set up a perimeter and called Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for help. The bear started to flee, however, and officers shot and killed the bruin, police said.

Per state policy, a bear that is a threat to human life is not eligible for relocation, police said. The state agencies collected the bear and confirmed it was the bear from the prior night’s attack, according to police.

The bear rushed a woman in her yard Monday, causing injuries to her arm and leg. The woman’s dog was also attacked, but the woman and dog chased away the bear, police said.